Cyclerion to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. A presentation and Q&A discussion will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET and a live webcast may be accessed within the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion.com website. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. An on-demand presentation will be available on Monday January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET at the conference website.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative medicines for people with serious diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). Cyclerion’s lead program is CY6463 a pioneering CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator in clinical development for Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv).

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

