 

G1 Therapeutics Announces Appointment of William C. Roberts as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

- Company also reports inducement grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) -

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of William C. Roberts as its Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Will to the G1 Therapeutics executive team,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “His deep experience in investor relations, patient advocacy and product and corporate communications for life science companies will be important to us as we continue to progress toward the approval and launch of trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer.”

Mr. Roberts brings nearly 30 years of broad communications and scientific research experience to G1, having led investor relations and global communications for companies including Adaptimmune Therapeutics, ViroPharma Incorporated, and MedImmune, Inc. His background also includes research experience in the areas of molecular microbiology and genetics. He most recently served as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals. In this role, he was responsible for investor relations and corporate communications strategy. He holds an M.B.A. from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a B.A. in Biology from the University of Virginia.

In connection with Mr. Roberts’ appointment, the company is reporting an inducement option grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The compensation committee of the G1 Board of Directors has approved a non-qualified stock option award to purchase an aggregate of 50,000 shares of G1’s common stock to Mr. Roberts. The option was granted outside of G1’s Amended and Restated 2017 Employee, Director and Consultant Equity Plan as an inducement material to Mr. Roberts’ acceptance of employment with G1. The stock option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of G1’s common stock on January 4, 2021. The option has up to a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the award vesting on the first anniversary of his employment, and as to an additional 1/48th of the shares monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Roberts’ continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant).

