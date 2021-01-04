Landos Biopharma Announces Positive Results from a Phase 2 Trial of Oral BT-11 for Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

-Once a day oral dosing with BT-11 induced placebo-adjusted clinical remission rates of up to 11.5% at week 12-

-A small subset of biologic-experienced patients also showed positive trends in clinical remission rates-

-Normalization of biomarkers such as fecal calprotectin observed after 2 weeks of oral dosing-

-BT-11 was well tolerated with a similar adverse event profile across placebo and BT-11 groups-

-Landos plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial of BT-11 in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 trial of BT-11 in Crohn’s disease patients in 2021-

BLACKSBURG, Va., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced positive results from a first-in-patients 12-week Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of BT-11, a novel, orally administered, gut-restricted LANCL2 modulator in patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (UC).