Landos Biopharma Announces Positive Results from a Phase 2 Trial of Oral BT-11 for Patients with Ulcerative Colitis
-Once a day oral dosing with BT-11 induced placebo-adjusted clinical remission rates of up to 11.5% at week 12-
-A small subset of biologic-experienced patients also showed positive trends in clinical remission rates-
-Normalization of biomarkers such as fecal calprotectin observed after 2 weeks of oral dosing-
-BT-11 was well tolerated with a similar adverse event profile across placebo and BT-11 groups-
-Landos plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial of BT-11 in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 trial of BT-11 in Crohn’s disease patients in 2021-
BLACKSBURG, Va., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced positive results from a first-in-patients 12-week Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of BT-11, a novel, orally administered, gut-restricted LANCL2 modulator in patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (UC).
“We are excited by the very promising Phase 2 trial results evaluating BT-11, as it marks the first potential therapeutic to engage the novel target LANCL2. We believe this novel mechanism of action is responsible for modulating key immunological mechanisms associated with various autoimmune diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease,” said Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos. “These proof-of-concept results de-risk BT-11 and provide validation of the LANCL2 pathway and its potential as a new therapeutic approach for treating UC and a wide range of autoimmune diseases. This positive outcome also validates our advanced modeling and AI-based LANCE precision medicine platform, which efficiently identifies immunometabolic targets and develops novel product candidates designed to engage these conserved pathways, providing durable therapeutic activity. Building on the momentum from this Phase 2 trial, Landos will continue expanding its robust therapeutic inflammation and immunology pipeline, which currently contains seven product candidates based on novel immunometabolic mechanisms targeting a wide range of autoimmune diseases.”
