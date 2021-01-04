AlloVir to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.
An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available on January 11th on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About AlloVir
AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio. For more information visit www.allovir.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005013/en/AlloVir Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare