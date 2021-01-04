AlloVir to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, will present a corporate overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

An audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available on January 11th on the Investors & Press section of the AlloVir website at https://ir.allovir.com. An archived replay of the presentation will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.