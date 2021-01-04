SunOpta Announces Completion of Global Ingredients Sale, Full Redemption of $223.5MM 9.5% Senior Second Lien Notes and Signing of a New $250MM Asset-Based Credit Facility with a $75MM Term Loan

SunOpta Inc. (“SunOpta” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a leading company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced completion of the sale of the Company’s global ingredients segment and related assets to Amsterdam based global commodity trading company, Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (Euronext: ACOMO) for cash and debt free consideration of €330 million. The transaction closed on December 30, 2020.

“I’m pleased to announce the completion of this strategically transformational divestiture. This transaction further solidifies SunOpta’s future direction as a high-growth, plant-based company focused on providing value-added products in competitively advantaged categories with consistent, sustainable, above average growth characteristics. This transaction significantly de-levers and strengthens SunOpta’s balance sheet, enabling the acceleration of expansion plans in our fast-growing plant-based food and beverage segment. The plans include both high-return capital investment projects, as well as synergistic acquisitions that add to an existing set of strong capabilities in our core plant-based beverage platform. This is a very exciting time for us at SunOpta as we look forward to building on our successes,” said Joe Ennen, Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta.