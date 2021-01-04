 

Credit Insurance Market Size USD 13600 by 2026 at CAGR 2.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Credit Insurance Market is Segmented by Type (Domestic Trade, Export Trade), by Application (Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million, Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Insurance Category.

The global Credit Insurance Market size is projected to reach USD 13600 Million by 2026, from USD 12000 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product provided to business organizations by private insurance providers and government export credit agencies to cover their receivables from defaults due to credit risk.

Uncertainty about global affairs, such as trade tensions between the US and China, and Brexit, means that companies – particularly those looking to grow through foreign trade – are facing increased volatility. As the volatility increases, the credit insurance market size is also expected to grow.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET SIZE

The growth of SMEs is expected to fuel the growth of credit insurance market size. Small and medium-sized businesses across the globe often face issues related to their accounts receivable when exporting or trading in domestic and foreign markets. Failure to pay invoices impacts these small and medium-sized businesses. This risk is constantly rising across geographies, and businesses are looking for robust solutions to get rid of the threat. That is why small and medium-sized businesses in developed countries and few developing countries are increasingly drawn to credit insurance.

Credit insurance offers various competitive benefits such as, identifying potential losses, help transfer the risk to the insurer's balance sheet, and reduces bad debt provision. These advantages are in turn expected to increase the growth of credit insurance market size. 

CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

