Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2021 / 13:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Rosenfeld
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.79 EUR 22196.51 EUR
6.805 EUR 11112.57 EUR
6.80 EUR 17136.00 EUR
6.795 EUR 8249.13 EUR
6.785 EUR 4844.49 EUR
6.78 EUR 4407.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.795 EUR 67945.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64161  04.01.2021 



Wertpapier


