Montrose Environmental Group Acquires MSE Group

Based in Orlando, Fla., with 3 additional offices and satellite locations nationwide, MSE’s portfolio encompasses more than 160 federal and non-federal customers nationwide. In addition to supporting Fortune 500 companies around environmental, health and safety concerns, MSE has a substantial footprint in the environmental sector with the U.S. federal government, including contracts with the Department of Defense; the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps; Army Corps of Engineers; Department of the Interior; Department of Homeland Security; airports and transit authorities; and defense contractors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of MSE Group (“MSE”), a leading provider of environmental assessment, compliance, engineering, and design services primarily to the U.S. federal government. MSE’s leadership team, including President Miyoung Squire, will join Montrose, and the business will be integrated with the Company’s Remediation and Reuse Segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“MSE gives us a strong anchor from which to provide additional environmental services to federal customers while also strengthening and expanding our presence in the growing Southeast,” said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “With a new administration starting soon, we believe there will be opportunity for incremental upside around enforcement of current regulations, and MSE’s public sector exposure will allow us to strengthen our end-market exposure and provide additional cross-selling opportunities for Montrose. We are excited to welcome the talented professionals at MSE to our growing Montrose family.”

MSE Group President Miyoung Squire commented, “In combining with Montrose, MSE will benefit from being part of a larger group with greater access to capital and a significant national presence with exceptional talent across the U.S. We are also thrilled to be joining a culture similar to our own and aligned with our vision of being the preeminent provider of environmental services and a leading employer, focused on expanding professional opportunities for our employees.”

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.