 

Montrose Environmental Group Acquires MSE Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of MSE Group (“MSE”), a leading provider of environmental assessment, compliance, engineering, and design services primarily to the U.S. federal government. MSE’s leadership team, including President Miyoung Squire, will join Montrose, and the business will be integrated with the Company’s Remediation and Reuse Segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Orlando, Fla., with 3 additional offices and satellite locations nationwide, MSE’s portfolio encompasses more than 160 federal and non-federal customers nationwide. In addition to supporting Fortune 500 companies around environmental, health and safety concerns, MSE has a substantial footprint in the environmental sector with the U.S. federal government, including contracts with the Department of Defense; the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps; Army Corps of Engineers; Department of the Interior; Department of Homeland Security; airports and transit authorities; and defense contractors.

“MSE gives us a strong anchor from which to provide additional environmental services to federal customers while also strengthening and expanding our presence in the growing Southeast,” said Vijay Manthripragada, President and Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “With a new administration starting soon, we believe there will be opportunity for incremental upside around enforcement of current regulations, and MSE’s public sector exposure will allow us to strengthen our end-market exposure and provide additional cross-selling opportunities for Montrose. We are excited to welcome the talented professionals at MSE to our growing Montrose family.”

MSE Group President Miyoung Squire commented, “In combining with Montrose, MSE will benefit from being part of a larger group with greater access to capital and a significant national presence with exceptional talent across the U.S. We are also thrilled to be joining a culture similar to our own and aligned with our vision of being the preeminent provider of environmental services and a leading employer, focused on expanding professional opportunities for our employees.”

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Montrose Environmental Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Montrose Environmental Group Acquires MSE Group Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of MSE Group (“MSE”), a leading provider of environmental assessment, compliance, engineering, and design services primarily to the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity