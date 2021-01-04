 

Alaska Communications Announces Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by ATN International, Inc. in a $332 Million Transaction; Merger Agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor Has Been Terminated

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 13:30  |  46   |   |   

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications” or the “Company”) announced today that on December 31, 2020 it entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will be acquired by a newly formed entity owned by ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) (“ATN”) and Freedom 3 Capital, LLC (“FC3”) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $332 million, including net debt. The merger will result in Alaska Communications becoming a consolidated, majority owned subsidiary of ATN and is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Alaska Communications’ prior agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Macquarie Capital (“Macquarie”) and GCM Grosvenor (“GCM”), through its Labor Impact Fund, L.P., has been terminated.

Under the terms of the agreement, an affiliate of ATN will acquire all the outstanding shares of Alaska Communications common stock for $3.40 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 78% over the closing per share price of $1.91 on November 2, 2020, the last trading day prior to the date when Alaska Communications’ original merger agreement with Macquarie and GCM was executed, a 70% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price up to and including November 2, 2020 and a 4% premium to Macquarie and GCM’s prior binding agreement to acquire the Company.

The merger agreement follows the determination by the Alaska Communications Board of Directors, after consultation with its legal and financial advisors, that the ATN proposal constituted a “Superior Proposal” as defined in Alaska Communications’ previously announced merger agreement with Macquarie and GCM. Consistent with that determination and following the expiration of the negotiation period with Macquarie and GCM required under such agreement, Alaska Communications terminated that agreement. In connection with the termination, Alaska Communications paid Macquarie and GCM a $6.8 million break-up fee.

David W. Karp, Chairman of the Alaska Communications Board of Directors, said, "Today's announcement is the product of a comprehensive process that demonstrates what a strong business the team at Alaska Communications has built. The agreement with ATN is a great result for our stockholders, who will receive significant near-term value."

Bill Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Communications, stated, "This transaction represents an exciting opportunity to augment our market position, as well as, expand our capabilities to better serve our customers. ATN has extensive telecommunications expertise, a strong track record of successfully investing in and operating capital-intensive businesses and has a strong financial position highlighted by its net cash position. These are critical attributes that will support our strategy to deliver superior customer service utilizing our fiber-based network solutions. We firmly believe this transaction will allow us to enhance our expanded fiber network services and drive long-term value for our employees and customers in Alaska."

Seite 1 von 6
Alaska Communications Systems Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alaska Communications Announces Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by ATN International, Inc. in a $332 Million Transaction; Merger Agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor Has Been Terminated Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications” or the “Company”) announced today that on December 31, 2020 it entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will be acquired by a newly formed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.12.20
Alaska Communications Announces Receipt of Superior Proposal
22.12.20
Alaska Communications Announces Amendment of Amended & Restated Merger Agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor to Increase Consideration to $3.26 per Share
15.12.20
Alaska Communications Announces Receipt of Superior Proposal
10.12.20
Alaska Communications Announces Entry into Amended and Restated Merger Agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor to Increase Consideration to $3.20 per Share