Alaska Communications Announces Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by ATN International, Inc. in a $332 Million Transaction; Merger Agreement with Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor Has Been Terminated

Under the terms of the agreement, an affiliate of ATN will acquire all the outstanding shares of Alaska Communications common stock for $3.40 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 78% over the closing per share price of $1.91 on November 2, 2020, the last trading day prior to the date when Alaska Communications’ original merger agreement with Macquarie and GCM was executed, a 70% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price up to and including November 2, 2020 and a 4% premium to Macquarie and GCM’s prior binding agreement to acquire the Company.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications” or the “Company”) announced today that on December 31, 2020 it entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which the Company will be acquired by a newly formed entity owned by ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) (“ATN”) and Freedom 3 Capital, LLC (“FC3”) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $332 million, including net debt. The merger will result in Alaska Communications becoming a consolidated, majority owned subsidiary of ATN and is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Alaska Communications’ prior agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Macquarie Capital (“Macquarie”) and GCM Grosvenor (“GCM”), through its Labor Impact Fund, L.P., has been terminated.

The merger agreement follows the determination by the Alaska Communications Board of Directors, after consultation with its legal and financial advisors, that the ATN proposal constituted a “Superior Proposal” as defined in Alaska Communications’ previously announced merger agreement with Macquarie and GCM. Consistent with that determination and following the expiration of the negotiation period with Macquarie and GCM required under such agreement, Alaska Communications terminated that agreement. In connection with the termination, Alaska Communications paid Macquarie and GCM a $6.8 million break-up fee.

David W. Karp, Chairman of the Alaska Communications Board of Directors, said, "Today's announcement is the product of a comprehensive process that demonstrates what a strong business the team at Alaska Communications has built. The agreement with ATN is a great result for our stockholders, who will receive significant near-term value."

Bill Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alaska Communications, stated, "This transaction represents an exciting opportunity to augment our market position, as well as, expand our capabilities to better serve our customers. ATN has extensive telecommunications expertise, a strong track record of successfully investing in and operating capital-intensive businesses and has a strong financial position highlighted by its net cash position. These are critical attributes that will support our strategy to deliver superior customer service utilizing our fiber-based network solutions. We firmly believe this transaction will allow us to enhance our expanded fiber network services and drive long-term value for our employees and customers in Alaska."