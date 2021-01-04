 

Brookfield Property Partners Acknowledges Brookfield Asset Management’s Privatization Proposal and Establishes a Committee of Independent Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) (NASDAQ: BPYU) today jointly acknowledge receipt of a non-binding proposal from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) that Brookfield announced by press release issued earlier today outlining its proposal to acquire 100% of the limited partnership units of BPY that it does not already own (“Units”) (approximately 357.6 million Units) for a price of $16.50 per Unit, or $5.9 billion in total value (based on the closing price of the class A limited voting shares of Brookfield (“Brookfield Shares”) on the NYSE and TSX on December 31, 2020).

As outlined in Brookfield’s press release, the proposal provides that each unitholder can elect to receive consideration per Unit of a combination of (i) 0.4 Brookfield Shares, (ii) $16.50 in cash, and/or (iii) 0.66 BPY Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per Unit (“BPY Prefs”), subject in each case to pro-ration based on a maximum of 59.5 million Brookfield Shares (42% of the total value of Units), maximum cash consideration of $2.95 billion (50% of the total value of Units), and a maximum value of $500 million in BPY Prefs (8% of the total value of the Units). If unitholders collectively elect to receive in excess of $500 million in BPY Prefs, the amount of BPY Prefs can increase to a maximum of $1 billion, offset against the maximum amount of Brookfield Shares. The maximum amount of cash consideration would not be affected.

As outlined in Brookfield’s press release, Brookfield is not proposing to acquire other securities of BPY and its subsidiaries, including existing preferred units of BPY and preferred shares of wholly owned subsidiary Brookfield Office Properties Inc., which are expected to remain outstanding. However, it is expected that holders of the Class A Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of BPYU would receive the same per share consideration as BPY unitholders under the proposal upon exchange of their shares into BPY units. It is also expected that the BPYU 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock would be redeemed at its par value of $25.00 per share in connection with the proposed transaction.

Seite 1 von 4


Brookfield Property REIT Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Property Partners Acknowledges Brookfield Asset Management’s Privatization Proposal and Establishes a Committee of Independent Directors All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise. BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.01.21
Brookfield Property REIT: Jetzt mit über 8 % Dividendenrendite eine Top-Wahl für 2021?