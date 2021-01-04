 

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two January Virtual Investor Conferences

globenewswire
04.01.2021   

DEVON, Pa., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Armando Anido, Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. Mr. Anido will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference which will be available on demand January 11-14, 2021. He will also present a company overview during the ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company’s management during the ICR Conference 2021 should contact the conference coordinator or brandon.weiner@westwicke.com. Webcasts of both conferences will be accessible under the Events & Webcasts tab of the Investor section of Zynerba’s website at www.zynerba.com.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.  

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Office: 443-213-0505
Cell: 443-377-4767
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


Disclaimer

