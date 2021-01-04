Gold Lion Trenches a New Carlin-Type Oxidized Gold Discovery at Robber Gulch; Trench RG-TR-20-03 Intersects 174 Metres Grading 0.45 g/t Au, including 0.88 g/t Au over 45 Metres; Company’s Maiden Drill Program Underway
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL)
(OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is very pleased to announce a new Carlin-type oxidized gold discovery on its Robber Gulch Property located near Burley, Idaho. Trench RG-TR-20-03
intersected a broad interval of disseminated oxidized gold mineralization situated along a height of land within the project’s Raider Zone gold-in-soil anomaly. The discovery trench, which remains
open in multiple directions, intersected 0.45g/t Au over 174m, including a sub-interval of 0.51g/t Au over 138, and further sub-intervals of 0.88g/t Au over 45m, and 1.16g/t Au over 18m. The
samples were collected as representative, even and continuous 2 to 3-metre-long chip samples, along the entire length of the trench, to exclude any potential sampling bias.
The new discovery is characterized by silicified and quartz stockwork veined calcareous sandstones and siltstones of the Pennsylvanian Oquirrh Formation with strong iron oxide mineralization underlying a very thin (<1m) cover of soil overburden along a saddle-like topographic ridge. The mineralized zone has been intersected within two cross-trenches (RG-TR-20-02 and RG-TR-20-03) and remains open to the north and south, where it trends underneath thin post-mineral flood basalt cover. Several additional trenches have been planned along strike to the south, as trenching on the Property has proven to be a highly cost-effective means of sampling and attaining excellent structural and stratigraphic information for further targeting.
Highlights
- New Carlin-type oxidized gold discovery situated at a height of land on road-accessible BLM land, located close to excellent infrastructure within the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA.
- Similar geology to Liberty Gold Corp.’s nearby Black Pine oxide gold project (Pennsylvanian Oquirrh Formation).1
- Trench RG-TR-20-03 intersected 0.45g/t Au over 174m, including 45 metres of 0.88 g/t Au in calcareous sandstones and siltstones of the Oquirrh Formation.
- Representative cyanide-soluble assays from the highlight interval returned a weighted average of 90% of fire assay, attesting to the thoroughly oxidized nature of gold mineralization on the Property.
- Gold values from previous mapping and select surface grab samples suggest an increase in grade to the south of RG-TR-20-03, onto US Forest Service (USFS) ground.
- Categorical Exclusion application for the first ever trenching and drill collaring on the USFS portion of the Property has been submitted, to test better mineralized surface showings on trend to the south.
- Maiden RC drill program in progress on BLM land. Entire first hole (RG-RC-20-01) has been submitted for geochemical analysis, with assays pending.
