Gold Lion Trenches a New Carlin-Type Oxidized Gold Discovery at Robber Gulch; Trench RG-TR-20-03 Intersects 174 Metres Grading 0.45 g/t Au, including 0.88 g/t Au over 45 Metres; Company’s Maiden Drill Program Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. (“Gold Lion” or the “Company”) (CSE: GL) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is very pleased to announce a new Carlin-type oxidized gold discovery on its Robber Gulch Property located near Burley, Idaho. Trench RG-TR-20-03 intersected a broad interval of disseminated oxidized gold mineralization situated along a height of land within the project’s Raider Zone gold-in-soil anomaly. The discovery trench, which remains open in multiple directions, intersected 0.45g/t Au over 174m, including a sub-interval of 0.51g/t Au over 138, and further sub-intervals of 0.88g/t Au over 45m, and 1.16g/t Au over 18m. The samples were collected as representative, even and continuous 2 to 3-metre-long chip samples, along the entire length of the trench, to exclude any potential sampling bias.



The new discovery is characterized by silicified and quartz stockwork veined calcareous sandstones and siltstones of the Pennsylvanian Oquirrh Formation with strong iron oxide mineralization underlying a very thin (<1m) cover of soil overburden along a saddle-like topographic ridge. The mineralized zone has been intersected within two cross-trenches (RG-TR-20-02 and RG-TR-20-03) and remains open to the north and south, where it trends underneath thin post-mineral flood basalt cover. Several additional trenches have been planned along strike to the south, as trenching on the Property has proven to be a highly cost-effective means of sampling and attaining excellent structural and stratigraphic information for further targeting.

Highlights