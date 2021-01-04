 

Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into New York State with Agreement to Launch COVID-19 Testing Site at Town of East Hampton’s Town Hall Campus

The success of Collection Sites national rollout has led to the expansion into New York, with the site expected to be operational by January 6th.

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of an agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and the Town of East Hampton to launch a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at the city’s town hall for an initial term of 6-months. With individual sites currently achieving strong sales with 7-day rolling average of 86 tests per day and average test price exceeding US$95 per test, this one site can add substantively to QuestCap’s top-line revenue.

About the Agreement

Collection Sites will lease space for a mobile testing site at the Town Hall Campus of the Town of East Hampton. In exchange for lease payments, Collection Sites will offer 350 antigen tests per month to residents of East Hampton as directed by the municipality. With a strong location and a town population of over 20,000, this testing site is expected to generate strong sales over the period of operation.

“With New York state limiting mobile testing centres, we are very excited to be able to launch this testing centre in partnership with the Town of East Hampton,” says Mr. Tim Shelburn, President of Collection Sites. “We believe this agreement further validates our operational model and demonstrates the continued need for COVID-19 testing across the U.S. By providing better access to testing and making testing part of our everyday routine, we can help this country flatten the curve.”

The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen (pending availability) tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR.  All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

