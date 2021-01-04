Kaleido Biosciences Announces Completion of Enrollment of 350 Subjects in Controlled Study of KB109 in the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

Topline data for two studies of KB109 are expected in the first quarter of 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), today announced that completion of enrollment of 350 subjects in the controlled clinical study K031 evaluating Microbiome Metabolic Therapy (MMT) candidate KB109 in the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The multi-center, non-IND clinical study is designed to evaluate the effects of KB109 plus supportive self-care (SSC) compared to SSC alone for outpatients who are positive for SARs-Cov-2 and have symptoms. Study endpoints include safety and tolerability, biomarkers of the inflammatory response, and time to resolution of symptoms.



“This study, which seeks to better understand the potential of KB109 in COVID-19 and expand our understanding of its applicability to other viral infections, is the largest study to be conducted by Kaleido to date,” commented Dan Menichella, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido. “Reaching this point of full enrollment positions us to deliver on the goal of reporting topline results later this quarter. We also continue to expect topline data from our smaller study of KB109 in the first quarter of 2021. The progress of our KB109 studies is highly encouraging and we see significant, broad potential for the MMT mechanism of action of improving the immune response to infection.”