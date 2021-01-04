 

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:30  |  84   |   |   

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced that leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) recommends that BridgeBio stockholders and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIDX) stockholders vote “FOR” BridgeBio’s proposed merger with Eidos and each of the other proposals to be considered at both companies’ virtual special meetings to be held on January 19, 2021. 

Under the proposed merger agreement, BridgeBio has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Eidos it does not already own, representing approximately 36.3% of Eidos’ outstanding shares. Eidos stockholders will have the right to receive in the transaction, at their election, either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per Eidos share in the transaction, up to an aggregate maximum of $175 million of cash. Based on the closing price of $71.11 per share of BridgeBio common stock on the Nasdaq on December 31, 2020, the stock consideration represented approximately $131.55 per share of Eidos common stock.

The BridgeBio board of directors unanimously recommends that BridgeBio stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to approve the issuance of BridgeBio shares in connection with the merger agreement.

In light of the fact that BridgeBio owns a majority of the issued and outstanding Eidos common stock and certain BridgeBio officers and directors also serve on the Eidos board, the Eidos board formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Eidos special committee”) to consider and negotiate the terms and conditions of the merger and to make a recommendation to the Eidos board. The Eidos special committee recommends that Eidos stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to approve the merger with BridgeBio as well as additional proposals to be considered at the Eidos special meeting.

The merger is expected to be consummated by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2021, subject to the receipt of the required approvals from both BridgeBio and Eidos stockholders and other customary closing conditions. Following the consummation of the merger, Eidos will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BridgeBio and Eidos’ common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information visit www.bridgebio.com.

Seite 1 von 5
BridgeBio Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Merger PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) today announced that leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) recommends that BridgeBio stockholders and Eidos Therapeutics, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
UCSF and BridgeBio Pharma Collaborate to Accelerate the Development of Therapies for Genetic Diseases
07.12.20
BridgeBio Pharma and Maze Therapeutics Establish Joint Venture to Advance Precision Medicine to Treat Cardiovascular Disease