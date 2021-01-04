Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

Mark Iwicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to present at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in January.

Additionally, Mr. Iwicki will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which will be available on the Kala website beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET.

To access the webcasts and subsequent archived recording of each presentation, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY mucus penetrating particle Drug Delivery Technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol etabonate (LE), designed for ocular applications, resulting in the October 2020 approval of EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and the January 2019 launch of INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

