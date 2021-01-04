Aptinyx Announces Recommencement of Phase 2 Study of NYX-2925 in Patients With Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that in December it recommenced patient recruitment and screening in a Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). Enrollment in the study had been suspended due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

“We are pleased to have recommenced our Phase 2 study in painful DPN and remain committed to responsible clinical investigation while prioritizing the safety of patients and study personnel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “This study in painful DPN represents the second ongoing Phase 2 study of NYX-2925 in chronic pain, alongside our concurrent study in fibromyalgia, and we expect to read out data from each of these studies in the first half of 2022.”