Pandion Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Phase 1a Clinical Data Showing PT101 was Well-Tolerated and Selectively Expanded Regulatory T cells

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PAND) today announced positive top-line data from its Phase 1a single-dose, healthy volunteer clinical trial, demonstrating proof of mechanism of PT101, an engineered IL-2 mutein fused to a protein backbone, in development for ulcerative colitis (UC), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and other autoimmune diseases.

-Phase 1a trial achieved primary objective of safety and tolerability -PT101 induced potent and selective expansion of regulatory T cells exceeding levels associated with clinical benefit in third-party clinical trials across multiple autoimmune diseases -PT101 maintained selectivity for regulatory T cells at all doses tested -Phase 1a/2b clinical trial in ulcerative colitis expected to start mid-2021 and Phase 2 clinical trial in systemic lupus erythematosus expected to start second half 2021 -Phase 1a results to be presented in a conference call scheduled today at 8:30 a.m. ET

In the Phase 1a clinical trial, PT101 was observed to be well-tolerated and there were no serious adverse events.

PT101 selectively expanded total regulatory T cells (Tregs), with a mean maximal increase up to of 3.6-fold over baseline. A subset of activated Tregs with high CD25 expression, known as CD25 bright Tregs, expanded, with a mean maximal increase of up to 72.5-fold over baseline. There was no evidence of expansion of natural killer T (NK) cells and pro-inflammatory conventional T (Tconv) at any dose studied. In third-party clinical trials using low-dose native IL-2, a two-fold increase in total Tregs was associated with clinical benefit across multiple autoimmune diseases.

“Native IL-2 has been the subject of several clinical trials across a range of autoimmune diseases due to its ability to activate a normal immune regulatory response and improve disease activity. However, its therapeutic use has been hampered by native IL-2’s undesired activation of the pro-inflammatory side of the immune system,” said Scott Snapper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition; Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at Boston Children’s Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “PT101’s high selectivity for and expansion of Tregs could allow for a fulsome exploration of the potential of this mechanism in autoimmune diseases, and I look forward to seeing its continued clinical development by Pandion.”