 

F-star Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in FS222 Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

FS222 is a potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1, and is the Company’s third bispecific to enter clinical trials

Preclinical studies demonstrated potent clustering and activation of CD137 by FS222 that is conditional on PD-L1 binding and results in lymphocyte activation and strong antitumor activity

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announces that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 trial evaluating FS222, a potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody targeting CD137 and PD-L1.

This multicenter, open-label, first-in-human trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of FS222 in adult patients diagnosed with advanced malignancies. The adaptive study design will allow for the early exploration of clinical activity of FS222 in a range of selected solid tumor types that will guide further targeted future clinical development.

Dr. Louis Kayitalire, CMO of F-star said: “There remains a significant opportunity to provide treatments for patients with difficult to treat cancers, and FS222 may offer an option for patients with low levels of PD-L1 expression. Activation of an immune response in these tumor types creates the potential for a best-in-class therapy, both as a monotherapy and, eventually, in combination. With three bispecifics now in the clinic, we believe we are closer than ever to providing treatment options that many patients have been waiting for.”

FS222 targets critical tumoral immune-suppressing pathways via PD-L1 checkpoint blockade and has exhibited in preclinical studies important costimulatory effects through potent clustering and activation of CD137, which in turn, synergistically promote T cell activation and enhance cytotoxic T cell responses. In preclinical models, engagement of PD-L1 and CD137 by FS222 induced T cell proliferation and cytokine production associated with significant tumor regression, significantly better than that observed with a combination of CD137 and PD-L1 targeting antibodies.

Seite 1 von 3
F-star Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

F-star Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in FS222 Phase 1 Clinical Trial FS222 is a potentially best-in-class bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1, and is the Company’s third bispecific to enter clinical trials Preclinical studies demonstrated potent clustering and activation of CD137 by FS222 that is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe