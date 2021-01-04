 

Allena Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in January:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference

  • Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat, which will become available for on-demand viewing at 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021.

15th Annual Stern IR Corporate Access Event

  • Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will pre-record a corporate overview, which will become available for on-demand viewing at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings from Monday, January 11-Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The presentations will be available for on-demand viewing under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.allenapharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Allena website for approximately 30 days.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose and Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies planned for 2021.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com

Media Contact
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com


