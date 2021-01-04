KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, millions of Americans will receive a second stimulus payment as the IRS set January 4 as the official payment date of all direct deposits for stimulus money. The IRS has shared that most people will receive their second stimulus payment as a direct deposit. However, if not, people will receive their second stimulus payment in the mail as either a check or U.S. Treasury debit card, likely by the end of January.



In addition, the IRS Get My Payment website will go live soon, allowing people to look up where their second stimulus payment has been sent. As people search for answers about their second stimulus payment, H&R Block has tools and live expert help to assist its customers.