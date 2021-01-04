 

H&R Block Customers Unsure Where Your Stimulus Money Is? We’re Here to Help

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, millions of Americans will receive a second stimulus payment as the IRS set January 4 as the official payment date of all direct deposits for stimulus money. The IRS has shared that most people will receive their second stimulus payment as a direct deposit. However, if not, people will receive their second stimulus payment in the mail as either a check or U.S. Treasury debit card, likely by the end of January.

In addition, the IRS Get My Payment website will go live soon, allowing people to look up where their second stimulus payment has been sent. As people search for answers about their second stimulus payment, H&R Block has tools and live expert help to assist its customers.

“The second stimulus payment will provide much-needed relief to people,” said Tony Bowen, H&R Block Chief Financial Officer. “We have automated tools and experts standing by ready to help our customers.”

Information to help track a stimulus check includes:

  • Many second stimulus payments were deposited on Emerald Cards. All second stimulus payments that H&R Block was able to process were immediately deposited on to H&R Block’s Emerald Prepaid Mastercard or to customers’ bank accounts, depending upon how 2019 tax refunds were received. Emerald Card customers can call 1-866-353-1266 and receive stimulus payment information by entering the last four digits of their Emerald Card account. All other customers can call 1-800-HRBLOCK and by using a Social Security number, may be able to receive automated second stimulus payment information.

  • You may not recognize an account number. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help and may be able to provide additional information.

  • Wait times may be long. This week, customers may experience increased wait times to speak with an H&R Block customer service agent. Questions may also be sent via Twitter to @HRBlockAnswers, but customers should not include personal information in these questions.

  • Some second stimulus payments were returned to the IRS. All financial institutions are required to return second stimulus payments in certain circumstances, such as when they are sent to a closed account. In these cases, payments were returned to the IRS and a check is likely to be sent by the IRS. This affected less than 1% of second stimulus payments processed by H&R Block.

  • Changes can be reconciled at tax time. For those who did not receive the first stimulus payment, believe they did not receive their full stimulus payment amount, or had changes in their circumstances, such as the birth of a baby, a Recovery Rebate Credit can be claimed when 2020 taxes are filed this year. Save any letters received from the IRS about stimulus checks. At tax time, H&R Block tax pros can help people claim any possible additional stimulus payments when filing a 2020 tax return.

To estimate a second stimulus payment, visit hrblock.com/stimulus and for additional second stimulus details and frequently asked questions visit the H&R Block Coronavirus Resource Hub at hrblock.com/tax-center/coronavirus-tax-impact.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com 


H.& R.Block Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

H&R Block Customers Unsure Where Your Stimulus Money Is? We’re Here to Help KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, millions of Americans will receive a second stimulus payment as the IRS set January 4 as the official payment date of all direct deposits for stimulus money. The IRS has shared that most …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Americans Can Get Answers about Second Stimulus with Help and Resources from H&R Block
16.12.20
In a Year of Unexpected Events, H&R Block Could Fill the Financial Gap
08.12.20
H&R Block Reports Revenue Growth in Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter
08.12.20
H&R Block To Introduce Next Phase of Strategic Transformation at Virtual Investor Day

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
10
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)