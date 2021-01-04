Arch Therapeutics Announces Distribution Agreement with Buffalo Supply, Inc.

Buffalo Supply will place Arch products on their federal contracts and maintain compliance with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FARs), in addition to coordinating the processing of purchase orders and collection of payments for Arch products that are sold to Veterans Healthcare Administration (“VA”) hospitals and facilities, military hospitals, and other government channels. Under the terms of the agreement, BSI will employ its contracting and marketing expertise to support distribution of Arch Therapeutics’ products. Arch’s first product in the United States, AC5 Advanced Wound System, is based on the Company’s innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announced today that it has entered into a distribution and sales administration agreement with Buffalo Supply, Inc. (“Buffalo Supply” or “BSI”) to be the exclusive distributor for products sold to United States government facilities worldwide.

Richard Davis, Chief Financial Officer of Arch Therapeutics, said, “We are pleased to partner with BSI as they have a track record of securing government contracts. Their professional contract management services will support and streamline the processing of valued government orders.”

T.J. Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buffalo Supply, said, “We have built our business by providing innovative, high quality products to our service members and veterans. Arch’s current and pipeline product offerings fit that partner profile, and we are excited to be able to work with them to support the needs of this important patient population. We look forward to a long-term and very successful relationship with Arch Therapeutics.”

Terrence Norchi, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch, commented, “We look forward to providing our first class products to veterans as well as government and military personnel in concert with BSI and the independent sales representatives we have identified. We plan on establishing additional commercialization partnerships and building a critical mass of sales representatives.”

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.2,3