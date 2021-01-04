 

Arch Therapeutics Announces Distribution Agreement with Buffalo Supply, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:50  |  57   |   |   

Partnership provides US government facilities access and product distribution support

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announced today that it has entered into a distribution and sales administration agreement with Buffalo Supply, Inc. (“Buffalo Supply” or “BSI”) to be the exclusive distributor for products sold to United States government facilities worldwide.

Buffalo Supply will place Arch products on their federal contracts and maintain compliance with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FARs), in addition to coordinating the processing of purchase orders and collection of payments for Arch products that are sold to Veterans Healthcare Administration (“VA”) hospitals and facilities, military hospitals, and other government channels. Under the terms of the agreement, BSI will employ its contracting and marketing expertise to support distribution of Arch Therapeutics’ products. Arch’s first product in the United States, AC5 Advanced Wound System, is based on the Company’s innovative self-assembling peptide technology platform.

Richard Davis, Chief Financial Officer of Arch Therapeutics, said, “We are pleased to partner with BSI as they have a track record of securing government contracts. Their professional contract management services will support and streamline the processing of valued government orders.”

T.J. Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buffalo Supply, said, “We have built our business by providing innovative, high quality products to our service members and veterans. Arch’s current and pipeline product offerings fit that partner profile, and we are excited to be able to work with them to support the needs of this important patient population. We look forward to a long-term and very successful relationship with Arch Therapeutics.”

Terrence Norchi, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch, commented, “We look forward to providing our first class products to veterans as well as government and military personnel in concert with BSI and the independent sales representatives we have identified. We plan on establishing additional commercialization partnerships and building a critical mass of sales representatives.”

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.2,3

Seite 1 von 3
Arch Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arch Therapeutics Announces Distribution Agreement with Buffalo Supply, Inc. Partnership provides US government facilities access and product distribution supportFRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel self-assembling wound care …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Arch Therapeutics to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference