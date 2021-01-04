Inovalon Announces Charitable Initiatives for 2020

Inovalon has a long track record of supporting many worthy community programs through financial support and employee volunteer hours. In 2020, a year of many challenges for individuals, communities, and organizations across the country, Inovalon again demonstrated unwavering dedication to dozens of programs that focus on youth and educational development, healthcare research and accessibility, and the provision of shelter and care for those in need.

“Social responsibility is a pillar of our company culture that has been dutifully upheld by the commitment and compassion of our employees year after year,” said Eric Sullivan, senior vice president, product innovation & data management, and chairman of Inovalon’s charitable giving committee. “2020 was especially difficult for so many and we are proud to support those organizations who are spearheading meaningful change in our communities, empowering positive impact for millions of Americans across the nation.”

Inovalon contributed direct funding and thousands of employee volunteer hours to the following charities in 2020: