 

Inovalon Announces Charitable Initiatives for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 13:55  |  57   |   |   

Inovalon Continues Longstanding Support of Local and National Organizations through Social Responsibility Program

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the names of local and national charitable organizations the Company supported in 2020.

Inovalon has a long track record of supporting many worthy community programs through financial support and employee volunteer hours. In 2020, a year of many challenges for individuals, communities, and organizations across the country, Inovalon again demonstrated unwavering dedication to dozens of programs that focus on youth and educational development, healthcare research and accessibility, and the provision of shelter and care for those in need.

“Social responsibility is a pillar of our company culture that has been dutifully upheld by the commitment and compassion of our employees year after year,” said Eric Sullivan, senior vice president, product innovation & data management, and chairman of Inovalon’s charitable giving committee. “2020 was especially difficult for so many and we are proud to support those organizations who are spearheading meaningful change in our communities, empowering positive impact for millions of Americans across the nation.”

Inovalon contributed direct funding and thousands of employee volunteer hours to the following charities in 2020:

  • A Bigger Picture, Inc.: Provides young girls in the Washington, D.C., metro area with guidance to reach their personal goals through opportunities that build self-confidence, character and leadership skills.
     
  • American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure: Fundraising campaign to support the ADA’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by the disease.
     
  • Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation: Provides healthcare for persons in the Anne Arundel County community who are otherwise unable to afford necessary care.
     
  • Blessings in a Backpack: Provides weekend food security for at-risk youth in the Grand Ledge, Michigan area.
     
  • Boy Scouts of America: Prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling values through its STEM initiative.
     
  • Bread for the City: Provides Washington, D.C., residents with supplies and comprehensive services, including food, clothing, medical care and legal and social services.
