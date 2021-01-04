Ideanomics Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Purchase Agreement for 2,000 Units of D1, BYD's Custom Electric Ride-Hailing Vehicle

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Ideanom i cs (NASDAQ: IDEX) today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers the recently signed agreement involving Meihao Chuxing, a joint venture between BYD and Didi, and Ideanomics’ Mobile Energy Global (“MEG”) division for the provision of an initial 2,000 units of model BYD D1.

“We are very pleased to work with Meihao Chuxing and BYD to promote the sales of the D1,” Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO, stated. “Supported by a viable government subsidy program, the proliferation of EVs in China is a testament to the value that public and private partnerships can bring to large scale global challenges. We look forward to developing these types of partnerships and the rollout of more innovative vehicles like the D1 to our taxi and ride-hailing customers.”

Established in 1995, BYD Company has successfully expanded its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. The D1 is the world’s first custom-built, all electric car specifically for ride-hailing with smart technology, safety, and comfort features for both drivers and passengers. Through the Didi Chuxing app, passengers can hail this customized online car in multiple cities.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Mobile Energy Global (“MEG”) division is a service provider that facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries. The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.