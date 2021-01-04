C-QUADRAT Investment Group AG launches new strategic cooperation with Accuro Group Holding AG



C-QUADRAT Investment Group is taking the next strategic step towards international expansion by acquiring a 9.83% stake in Accuro Group Holding AG. The company, founded in 1992 and based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, is an independent financial group for services related to the lifecycle of investment funds (one-stop store for fund solutions). It specializes in the design, establishment, management and distribution of investment funds and holds the UCITS as well as the AIFM license in Liechtenstein. With its partner network and passport facilities, Accuro Group is able to offer its services to different jurisdictions.



About C-Quadrat

C-Quadrat Investment Group consists of several asset management companies with a strong focus on quantitative strategies, ESG-driven asset management and pension fund asset management. C-Quadrat Investment Group was founded in Vienna in 1991 and is active in 20 different countries. C-Quadrat Investment Group's financial products and services are distributed directly to institutional clients and through various wholesale channels in its markets. Other business units with a long and successful track record are Private Debt, Mezzanine Capital and Alternative Investments. In Q1 2021, C-Quadrat Investment Group will also launch an Austrian mid-market private equity fund.



"With this investment, C-Quadrat Investment Group can significantly expand its regional expertise in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, add some exciting thematic funds to its distribution and expand its product portfolio with services in the area of fund administration," says C-Quadrat founder and CEO Alexander Schütz about the new partnership.



"With C-Quadrat Investment Group we have found a top professional partner. We are convinced that together we can significantly expand our market position in Switzerland", says Roger Zulliger, President of Accuro Group Holding AG.



For further information please contact C-Quadrat:

Andreas Wimmer, Member of the Board

Schottenfeldgasse 20, A-1070 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 515 66 316

E-Mail:

www.c-quadrat.com





For further information please contact Accuro Group Holding:

Roger Zulliger, President

Freigutstrasse 15, CH-8027 Zurich

Phone: +41 44 288 18 18

E-mail:

www.accuro.org



