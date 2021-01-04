Halliburton Names New Chief Legal Officer

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has named Van H. Beckwith executive vice president, secretary and chief legal officer. Beckwith succeeds Robb Voyles who is stepping down after seven years with the Company. With this new role, Beckwith joins the Halliburton Executive Committee and assumes leadership of the Company’s Law Department, Global Communications & Marketing and Government Affairs.

Van Beckwith - Halliburton Executive Vice President, Secretary and Chief Legal Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Van brings an extensive legal background and broad strategic leadership to Halliburton,” said Halliburton Chairman, President & CEO Jeff Miller. “He is a strong addition to our executive leadership team and a great leader for our Company’s legal and communications groups.”

Beckwith joined Halliburton last year from Baker Botts L.L.P. where he practiced law for almost 30 years. He was global chair of the firm’s Litigation Department and a member of its Executive Committee. Throughout 2020, Beckwith led the commercial law group and worked with Voyles to transition overall leadership responsibilities.

“Robb has been a trusted and strategic advisor to Halliburton and our Board of Directors, as well as a valued member of the Halliburton Executive Committee,” added Miller. “He established a standard of excellence for our legal and communications departments that I am confident Van will continue.”

