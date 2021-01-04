Nexstar Media Group and NBC Television Network Renew Long-Term Affiliation Agreements

Commenting on the agreement, Tom Carter, Nexstar President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer stated, “We are delighted to extend our partnership again with NBC on a long-term basis. Our new affiliation agreements recognize the value of the network’s news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to NBC and to the viewers of the local communities we serve.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (“Nexstar”) announced today that Nexstar Inc. and its operating partners have reached agreements to renew the existing NBC Television Network affiliations in 33 markets (29 Nexstar and 4 partner owned) across the country.

“NBC’s strong programming lineup, including Today and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, primetime hits such as This is Us and The Voice, comedy favorites like Saturday Night Live, and highly-rated live sports including NBC Sunday Night Football and the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games represent a great complement to the high-quality local news and exclusive content produced by our stations. Together, Nexstar and NBC deliver a great value proposition for our viewers and an excellent advertising platform for our local and national clients.”

“We are pleased to renew our affiliation with Nexstar Media Group to serve these 33 markets,” said Philip Martzolf, President, NBC Affiliate Relations. “We have a strong partnership with Nexstar and look forward to our continued collaboration to bring NBC programming to millions of households across the country.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.