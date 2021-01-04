Pottery Barn Sets Goal of Planting Three Million Trees by 2023

Pottery Barn has a longstanding commitment of sourcing from well-managed timber suppliers and increasing the use of wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The high caliber of Pottery Barn’s home furnishings is largely attributed to the durable, renewable, recyclable and beautiful qualities of the wood it sources. By the end of 2021, the brand aims to use 50% responsibly sourced wood and, to date, has already reached 42% of that goal. Pottery Barn’s parent company, Williams-Sonoma, Inc., is consistently recognized as a top 10 global leader in responsibly sourced wood by the Sustainable Furnishings Council.

Today, Pottery Barn, a member of William-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, strengthens their commitment to sourcing wood responsibly, setting a goal to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest environmental nonprofit dedicated to planting trees, the brand will plant one tree for every piece of indoor wood furniture* sold beginning December 31, 2020, in regions of greatest need in the U.S. and abroad.

"As we welcome the new year, we're renewing our intentions and taking the next step in our sustainability journey by setting an ambitious goal to plant trees. Trees and forests are a crucial part of the Earth’s ecosystem, and we are proud to announce this partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation in support of its mission to inspire the betterment of the planet, one tree at a time," said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President. “This partnership will greatly impact our sustainability goals, bettering our brand and the community that welcomes us into their homes and our planet.”

Through the Pottery Barn mission of planting three million trees by 2023, this partnership will restore vulnerable ecosystems and endangered forests and support the reduction of climate impact, leading to cleaner air and water while enriching lives. The eligible wood products include, but are not limited to, dining, bedroom, home office and bath indoor wood furniture containing at least 80% wood, excluding upholstery furniture.

"From providing a habitat for endangered wildlife to cleaning our air and water, trees and forests protect our necessities of life," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "With support from committed partners like Pottery Barn, we are restoring critical forest ecosystems around the globe, working to ensure that their impact will last for generations to come."