East West Bancorp Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Management will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results with the public on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time via conference call. The public and investment community are invited to listen as management discusses fourth quarter and full year results and operating developments.

Dial-In Numbers:

Within the U.S. Within Canada International (877) 506-6399 (855) 669-9657 (412) 902-6699

Replay Numbers:

Within the U.S. Within Canada International Replay Access Code (877) 344-7529 (855) 669-9658 (412) 317-0088 10150890

Replay will be available from January 28, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. Pacific Time/ 2:30 P.M. Eastern Time until February 28, 2021.

Information for the conference call and replay are provided on the Investor Relations page at www.eastwestbank.com/investors.

About East West

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $50.4 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “EWBC”. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 125 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West’s presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit the Company’s website at www.eastwestbank.com.

