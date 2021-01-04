 

New Intuit TurboTax Live Brand Campaign Brings Tax Experts “Straight To You”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Today, TurboTax, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), announces the launch of their 2021 brand campaign, “Straight To You.” The campaign brings to life the expertise of the company’s network of tax experts in an upbeat and engaging way, reinforcing that with TurboTax Live people can get as much or as little expertise as they need, so they can file with total confidence.

“We know that taxes are not one size fits all. Every tax situation is unique and every individual's needs are different,” said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for TurboTax. “That’s why with TurboTax you can get the expertise you need on your terms - whether you want to do your taxes yourself, get the help of a tax expert along the way or let a tax expert file for you.”

The “Straight To You” campaign features TurboTax Live tax experts rolling across the country bringing expertise to people along the way - or even taking taxes off their hands completely. From farming to tree-house offices to sending your kids to college, TurboTax Live experts have the answers and advice needed to file with total confidence.

With seven total films - five in English and two in Spanish, the integrated campaign will span broadcast, digital and social and culminate with a spot in the NFL Super Bowl.

“Straight To You” films include:

  • Clarinet: Is it a medical expense if you’re playing clarinet to fix an overbite? Or buying size 26 shoes for work as a circus clown? As the hero film in the campaign, a TurboTax Live expert helps answer all the unique tax questions that can come up while people file.
  • “Treehouse”: In this spot, a TTL tax expert showcases the depth and breadth of their expertise. This time answering questions about the tax implications of WiFi in a treehouse, a son going off to college and a pet-influencer photo shoot.
  • “Your Abuela Can Answer That”: More time with family and less time worrying about your taxes? Sounds like a dream. TurboTax Live tax experts can now completely prepare and file tax returns, start to finish, saving people time and giving them confidence their taxes are done right.
  • “The Family Tax Expert”: In this spot, TurboTax Live tax experts have tax advice for everyone in the family.
  • Hand It Off”: Whether you’re a hand model, own a potato farm or have a love for fishing, or all three - TurboTax Live tax experts can help.
  • Freeloader”: The question every parent asked this year - “if my son still eats my food, does that mean he’s a dependent?” - answered by a TurboTax Live tax expert.

The 2021 campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative advertising agency.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Intuit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Intuit TurboTax Live Brand Campaign Brings Tax Experts “Straight To You” Today, TurboTax, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), announces the launch of their 2021 brand campaign, “Straight To You.” The campaign brings to life the expertise of the company’s network of tax …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Kissigs Portfoliocheck: Joel Greenblatt verfünffacht seinen Einsatz bei Intuit, dem Rising Star unter den Finanzplattformen
21.12.20
Intuit QuickBooks Debuts New Campaign to Spotlight Small Businesses’ “Journey to Success”
10.12.20
Intuit TurboTax Live Renews Presenting Sponsorship of NFL AFC & NFC Championship Games; Adds NFL AFC & NFC Divisional Round Presenting Sponsorship
08.12.20
Intuit schließt die Credit Karma-Übernahme ab und aktualisiert seine Prognosen
07.12.20
Intuit Updates Full Fiscal Year and Second Quarter Outlook Reflecting the Close of the Credit Karma Acquisition

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
19
Intuit - Financial SaaS