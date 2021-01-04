Empower Retirement Closes Acquisition of MassMutual Retirement Plan Business

As a result of the acquisition, MassMutual’s retirement plan business transitions to Empower in a reinsurance transaction for a ceding commission of $2.35 billion. In addition, the balance sheet of the transferred business will be supported by $1 billion of required capital when combined with Empower’s existing U.S. business.

Empower Retirement today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company’s (MassMutual) retirement plan business, following the receipt of regulatory approval required by the agreement.

Empower is the nation’s second-largest retirement services provider.1 The acquisition increases Empower’s participant base to more than 12 million and retirement services recordkeeping assets to approximately $884 billion administered in approximately 67,000 workplace savings plans.2

“We are excited to welcome new clients and retirement savers to Empower and look forward to the opportunity to serve them on their journey toward creating a secure retirement,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, President and CEO of Empower Retirement. “We are working to make the transition of plans to Empower seamless as we continue to enhance the customer experience by providing a personalized, holistic approach to retirement planning.”

More than 1,700 employees who had been affiliated with MassMutual’s retirement plan business will join Empower to provide the full range of support services for financial professionals, plan sponsors and participants.

Eversheds Sutherland served as legal counsel, and Goldman Sachs and Rockefeller Capital Management served as financial advisors to Empower. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel and Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to MassMutual.

About Empower Retirement

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower Retirement administers approximately $710 billion in assets for more than 9.4 million retirement plan participants as of Sept. 30, 2020.3 It is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants. Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; small, midsize and large corporate 401(k) clients; non-profit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower Retirement, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager. For more information please visit empower-retirement.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.