Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 4, 2021

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVAU, the “Company”) today announced that, commencing on or about January 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “RSVA” and “RSVAW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “RSVAU” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

