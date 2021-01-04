 

IHS Markit to Hold Conference Call and Webcast on January 13, 2021 with Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, before the open of market.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to IHS Markit senior management review its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results via conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. To hear the live event, visit the IHS Markit investor website at https://investor.ihsmarkit.com and log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on January 13. To access the webcast recording, visit https://investor.ihsmarkit.com. The webcast recording will be available on the IHS Markit investor website for one year.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2021 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.



