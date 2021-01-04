Allscripts Closes Previously Announced Sale of CarePort Health Business

On December 31, 2020, Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) closed the previously announced sale of its CarePort Health business to WellSky Corporation for $1.35 billion. CarePort solutions assist hundreds of hospitals and thousands of post-acute care providers to efficiently coordinate and transition patients through different settings of care.

