 

Applied DNA Announces Preliminary Estimated First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Revenues in the Range of $1.3 Million to $1.6 Million

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced today that it expects revenues for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2020, to be in the range of $1.3 million to $1.6 million compared to revenues of $314,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The strong sequential growth in quarterly revenues is driven principally by demand for safeCircle, the pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing program offered by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC (ADCL), and from sales of its LineaCOVID-19 Assay Kit under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

“Fiscal first-quarter revenues surged over fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting the first full quarter of revenue contribution from our safeCircle program. New client acquisitions drove a sequential improvement in ADCL revenues during each month of the quarter. We believe we are tapping into an unmet need for an accurate, painless, and fast COVID-19 risk mitigation option that can deliver ongoing, consistent, and highly accurate COVID-19 surveillance testing proactively. We expect continued uplift to revenues over the coming weeks as new clients ramp up their testing volumes, including Suffolk County (N.Y.) Government that signed on just two weeks ago with a six-month contract valued at up to $2.0 million, and as we onboard more new clients,” said Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA.

“Interest in our pooled surveillance testing modality is strong and growing. In the months ahead, our ADCL team is intensely focused on increasing testing throughput, developing new COVID-19 assays to detect mutations in SARS-CoV-2, offering expanded services via the Cleared4 return-to-work health safety platform, and client acquisition and retention through direct sales efforts and channel partners,” concluded Dr. Hayward.

These preliminary unaudited results are based on management’s initial analysis of operations for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2020, and are subject to review and revision. The Company expects to issue full financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 in mid-February.

About safeCircle

ADCL’s pooled surveillance testing program, known as safeCircle, utilizes frequent, high-sensitivity pooled testing to help prevent virus spread by quickly identifying infections within a community, school, or workplace. safeCircle provides 24-hour results using real-time PCR (RT-PCR) testing.

