RMR Mortgage Trust Provides $19 Million First Mortgage Bridge Loan for the Refinancing of a Lab Campus in Berkeley, CA

This first mortgage bridge loan includes initial funding of approximately $18.9 million and a future funding allowance of approximately $0.2 million for leasing costs. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements.

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced the closing of a $19.1 million first mortgage bridge loan it provided to refinance a three building lab campus containing 47,000 square feet on three acres in Berkeley, California.

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) historically operated as a registered closed end investment company advised by RMR Advisors LLC, but is in the process of transitioning to a mortgage real estate investment trust. RMR Advisors LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC, an alternative asset management company that is the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

