 

Moody’s Acquires Catylist, Inc., Advancing its Commercial Real Estate Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has acquired Catylist, Inc., a provider of commercial real estate (CRE) solutions for brokers. The acquisition advances Moody’s Analytics (MA) CRE platform, substantially enhancing its coverage of property-level data and expanding its range of analytical solutions to the broker market.

“Catylist offers deep insights into CRE markets through its impressive scope and coverage, intuitive user interface, and innovative research services for brokers,” said Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “The acquisition of Catylist complements Moody’s analytical capabilities and augments our growing suite of CRE tools that integrate rich and relevant data with powerful analytics. We look forward to continuing to invest and enhance our CRE capabilities to help our customers make better decisions.”

Catylist’s innovative platform provides CRE brokers with a comprehensive suite of data, analytical tools and verified property listing information. Combined with Moody’s existing CRE capabilities, Catylist’s powerful proprietary tools, research, and market information enable customers to analyze inventory, pricing, and vacancy trends.

“Moody’s is widely recognized for excellence in data and analytics, and their evolving commercial real estate capabilities have made them a trusted name in the industry,” said Ronald D. Marten, CCIM, the Founder, President and CEO of Catylist. “We’re excited to continue growing our business and to serving the evolving needs of the sector as part of a dynamic company like Moody’s.”

The acquisition builds on Moody’s 2018 purchase of Reis, Inc., a leading CRE data and analytics provider. Catylist’s data, including information sourced directly from brokers, will further inform and enhance Moody’s extensive and growing network of CRE products and services.

The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and is not expected to have a material effect on Moody’s 2020 financial results.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

Seite 1 von 3
Moody's Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moody’s Acquires Catylist, Inc., Advancing its Commercial Real Estate Capabilities Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has acquired Catylist, Inc., a provider of commercial real estate (CRE) solutions for brokers. The acquisition advances Moody’s Analytics (MA) CRE platform, substantially enhancing its coverage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Moody’s kündigt Engagement für „Say on Climate“-Kampagne an
22.12.20
Moody’s Announces Commitment to ‘Say on Climate’ Campaign
18.12.20
Moody’s Corporation wählt Lloyd W. Howell, Jr. in den Vorstand
18.12.20
Moody’s Corporation Elects Lloyd W. Howell, Jr. to Board of Directors
18.12.20
Banking Cloud von Moody's Analytics gewinnt zwei weitere Auszeichnungen
17.12.20
Bureau van Dijk erneut für beste Unternehmensdatenlösung ausgezeichnet
17.12.20
Neues Analytics Early Warning System von Moody’s hilft bei rascherer Identifizierung des Kreditrisikos
16.12.20
New Moody’s Analytics Early Warning System Helps Identify Credit Risks Faster
14.12.20
CSI Launches Computer-Based Exams and Remote Proctoring
10.12.20
Moody’s Analytics von Best AI Technology Initiative für QUIQspread ausgezeichnet