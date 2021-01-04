Moody’s Acquires Catylist, Inc., Advancing its Commercial Real Estate Capabilities

“Catylist offers deep insights into CRE markets through its impressive scope and coverage, intuitive user interface, and innovative research services for brokers,” said Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “The acquisition of Catylist complements Moody’s analytical capabilities and augments our growing suite of CRE tools that integrate rich and relevant data with powerful analytics. We look forward to continuing to invest and enhance our CRE capabilities to help our customers make better decisions.”

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has acquired Catylist, Inc., a provider of commercial real estate (CRE) solutions for brokers. The acquisition advances Moody’s Analytics (MA) CRE platform, substantially enhancing its coverage of property-level data and expanding its range of analytical solutions to the broker market.

Catylist’s innovative platform provides CRE brokers with a comprehensive suite of data, analytical tools and verified property listing information. Combined with Moody’s existing CRE capabilities, Catylist’s powerful proprietary tools, research, and market information enable customers to analyze inventory, pricing, and vacancy trends.

“Moody’s is widely recognized for excellence in data and analytics, and their evolving commercial real estate capabilities have made them a trusted name in the industry,” said Ronald D. Marten, CCIM, the Founder, President and CEO of Catylist. “We’re excited to continue growing our business and to serving the evolving needs of the sector as part of a dynamic company like Moody’s.”

The acquisition builds on Moody’s 2018 purchase of Reis, Inc., a leading CRE data and analytics provider. Catylist’s data, including information sourced directly from brokers, will further inform and enhance Moody’s extensive and growing network of CRE products and services.

The acquisition was funded with cash on hand and is not expected to have a material effect on Moody’s 2020 financial results.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.