Kristen Grippi Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets

Ms. Grippi has more than 20 years of industry experience and joins Evercore from Goldman Sachs where she was head of the Industrials ECM Group and Equity Syndicate. In her role, she was responsible for sourcing, structuring and marketing IPOs, private placements, follow-ons and convertibles. She also advised clients on the market impact of strategic assignments such as mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, divestitures and corporate restructurings. Prior to covering Industrials clients, Ms. Grippi worked with companies in the Financial Institutions and Financial Technology sectors for nearly 10 years.

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Kristen Grippi has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets (ECM). Based in New York, she will work with senior bankers throughout the firm to advise clients across sectors on structuring and marketing initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-ons and convertible offerings.

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to welcome Kristy to the firm to lead our ECM team, a strategically significant area of growth for us. We have built a world-class ECM underwriting and advisory business which has experienced broad growth from additional industry diversification, more active bookrun deals and continued buildout of the team. Kristy’s strong record of accomplishments with clients, particularly serving clients in the Industrials, Financial Institutions and Financial Technology sectors, as well as her experience working on more than 300 bookrun transactions in her career, makes her a very strong addition to the firm.”

John Weinberg, Evercore’s Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are excited that Kristy will be joining our team to assume leadership of ECM, a critical and strategic area of importance to our firm. Kristy brings outstanding leadership, vast experience and overall strong value add to our advisory services. Her strong commitment to clients, as well as to people development, makes her an excellent fit with our own culture. We feel very fortunate for the opportunity to add a person of Kristy’s character, capabilities and drive to our firm.”

Ms. Grippi said, “Evercore’s ECM business has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years and I am excited to join Evercore and lead the ECM team through this next stage of growth. I am equally looking forward to the opportunity to advise clients across a variety of sectors and on all aspects of their equity story.”

Jim Birle added, “I am very excited to work with Kristy as we continue to grow our ECM business. Her experience and judgment will add to our never-ending focus on unbiased, world-class advice and top-tier execution for our clients.”

Mr. Schlosstein concluded, “We also want to thank Jim Birle for his vision and his excellent leadership of our ECM business over the last eleven years, including our industry-leading growth rate this year. John, Jim and I worked together to identify and recruit Kristy, who we are certain will be the ideal leader to guide our ECM business going forward, enabling Jim to focus on his passion of teaming with our partners to provide world-class advice to our valued clients.”

Ms. Grippi received a B.A. (cum laude) in Mathematics from Williams College.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

