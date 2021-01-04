Henry Schein Completes Joint Venture with Casa Schmidt

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, and Casa Schmidt, S.A., a comprehensive provider of dental solutions for dental professionals in Spain and Portugal, announced today the completion of a joint venture to advance their mutual goal of helping health care professionals operate more efficient practices by providing new solutions and technologies for the ultimate benefit of patients. The transaction was announced on March 10, 2020, and approved on June 30, 2020, by Spain’s National Commission of Markets and Competition.

The joint venture will operate in Spain and Portugal under the Henry Schein name. The company will include Henry Schein’s comprehensive portfolio of business, clinical, technology, and supply chain solutions. It will also include all of Casa Schmidt’s lines of business including Schmidt Dental Solutions, a full service distributor of dental products and services to dental offices, laboratories, universities, and hospitals in Spain and Portugal; Servimed, which provides technical support to dental practitioners and dental specialists including surgeons and orthodontists; and Importación Dental Especialidades, a supplier of specialized implantology and orthodontics products and services.

In addition, the joint venture will be complemented by Henry Schein One’s market leading practice management and patient communication software, as well as the comprehensive implant systems, digital workflows, and innovative regenerative solutions offered by CAMLOG and BioHorizons, the foremost brands of Henry Schein’s Global Dental Surgical Group.

Henry Schein will have majority ownership of the joint venture, with senior management from Henry Schein and Casa Schmidt serving on the management team. Henry Schein’s Juan M. Molina will serve as the Managing Director of the joint venture.

“We are very pleased to complete our partnership with Casa Schmidt, a company that shares our commitment to excellent service and providing customers with the solutions they need to provide quality care to their patients," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “With nearly 200 years of combined experience serving dental professionals, we believe we have the solutions and value-added services to strategically position our business for continued success in the Iberian market.”