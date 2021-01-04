 

Henry Schein Completes Joint Venture with Casa Schmidt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 14:05  |  43   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, and Casa Schmidt, S.A., a comprehensive provider of dental solutions for dental professionals in Spain and Portugal, announced today the completion of a joint venture to advance their mutual goal of helping health care professionals operate more efficient practices by providing new solutions and technologies for the ultimate benefit of patients. The transaction was announced on March 10, 2020, and approved on June 30, 2020, by Spain’s National Commission of Markets and Competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005220/en/

https://www.henryschein.com/us-en/Global.aspx (Graphic: Business Wire)

https://www.henryschein.com/us-en/Global.aspx (Graphic: Business Wire)

The joint venture will operate in Spain and Portugal under the Henry Schein name. The company will include Henry Schein’s comprehensive portfolio of business, clinical, technology, and supply chain solutions. It will also include all of Casa Schmidt’s lines of business including Schmidt Dental Solutions, a full service distributor of dental products and services to dental offices, laboratories, universities, and hospitals in Spain and Portugal; Servimed, which provides technical support to dental practitioners and dental specialists including surgeons and orthodontists; and Importación Dental Especialidades, a supplier of specialized implantology and orthodontics products and services.

In addition, the joint venture will be complemented by Henry Schein One’s market leading practice management and patient communication software, as well as the comprehensive implant systems, digital workflows, and innovative regenerative solutions offered by CAMLOG and BioHorizons, the foremost brands of Henry Schein’s Global Dental Surgical Group.

Henry Schein will have majority ownership of the joint venture, with senior management from Henry Schein and Casa Schmidt serving on the management team. Henry Schein’s Juan M. Molina will serve as the Managing Director of the joint venture.

“We are very pleased to complete our partnership with Casa Schmidt, a company that shares our commitment to excellent service and providing customers with the solutions they need to provide quality care to their patients," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “With nearly 200 years of combined experience serving dental professionals, we believe we have the solutions and value-added services to strategically position our business for continued success in the Iberian market.”

Seite 1 von 3
Henry Schein Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein Completes Joint Venture with Casa Schmidt Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, and Casa Schmidt, S.A., a comprehensive provider of dental solutions for dental professionals in Spain and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Henry Schein to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21.12.20
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve the Safety of Front-Line Health Care Professionals
17.12.20
Henry Schein Medical Helps Automate and Streamline Patient Waiting Room Process With Yosi Health
14.12.20
Henry Schein to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
27
Henry Schein - Weltmarktführer Dentalhandel