NCR is a Leading SaaS Provider in Retail According to IHL

“2020 presented many challenges for retailers, and NCR is committed to help as many of these businesses adapt to a digital-first approach,” said David Wilkinson, president and general manager of NCR’s Retail division. “Today’s retailer needs technology that provides capabilities that run the store from end to end, and is available as a predictable, recurring subscription model rather than at a steep upfront cost. Our ranking by IHL illustrates the strides NCR has made to enhance the cloud offering of our Next Generation Retail Store platform and support retailers in all facets of their business.”

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading provider of retail solutions that run the store, is among the top providers of Worldwide Unified Commerce SaaS and Software and SaaS for the retail industry according to the Unified Commerce Market Research Report conducted by the IHL Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP). The IHL rankings highlight NCR’s exceptional industry accomplishments in the face of an increasingly competitive market.

In this year’s report, IHL identified NCR as a leader based on market strength, evaluated amongst others through global reach and innovation, on growth, direction and resilience as well as market share. These factors suggest NCR is well aligned with the state of commerce moving forward and well positioned to meet a broad range of needs.

The IHL REAP Unified Commerce Study represents the overall worldwide retail and hospitality Software and Software-as-a-Service market. The study is based on primary and secondary data sources with the purpose to provide the retail community with a detailed overview of the retail technology landscape.

“Unifying disparate systems and ensuring a single version of the truth for buy, fulfill and return processes, a focus of Unified Commerce, has been a key area of heightened concern for retail and hospitality providers over the last several months,” explained Jerry Sheldon, IHL analyst and lead author of the report. “With Covid as an accelerant, this will no doubt continue. Retailer’s previous and ongoing commitment to upgrading and unifying systems has been a lifeline to ensure business continuity. NCR’s performance in our rankings highlights their ongoing commitment and investment, helping customers effectively meet these many challenges.”

According to IHL, those vendors that have invested in cloud-based solutions were likely much more adaptable to changing business requirements. Those vendors that have invested in the technologies necessary to support these rapidly evolving changes are key cogs in the global economic recovery.

For more information and to access the full report, visit https://www.ihlservices.com/product/unifiedcommerce/

