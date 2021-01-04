Equitrans Midstream Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), intends to offer, subject to market conditions, $1.75 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (collectively, Notes) in a private offering. EQM intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay outstanding term loan borrowings, to purchase a portion of its outstanding indebtedness in tender offers with respect to several series of outstanding notes, which commenced on January 4, 2021, with a maximum aggregate principal amount of $350 million (the Tender Offers), and for general partnership purposes. In the event the Tender Offers are not consummated, or the net proceeds from the offering are otherwise in excess of the amount needed to fund the Tender Offers, EQM intends to use any remaining proceeds to repay certain of its outstanding indebtedness, including borrowings under its $3 billion credit facility, or to prefund capital expenditures and/or capital contributions to Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results.