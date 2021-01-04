Equitrans Midstream Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $350 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership), has commenced tender offers (each, an Offer and, collectively, the Offers) to purchase up to $350 million in aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or eliminated by the Partnership pursuant to the terms of the Offers, the Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below.

The terms and conditions of the Offers are set forth in the Partnership’s Offer to Purchase, dated January 4, 2021 (the Offer to Purchase).