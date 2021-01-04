Equitrans Midstream Announces Cash Tender Offers for up to $350 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership), has commenced tender offers (each, an Offer and, collectively, the Offers) to purchase up to $350 million in aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or eliminated by the Partnership pursuant to the terms of the Offers, the Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below.
The terms and conditions of the Offers are set forth in the Partnership’s Offer to Purchase, dated January 4, 2021 (the Offer to Purchase).
The Offer to Purchase relates to two separate Offers, one for each series of notes (each series, a Series of Notes, and such notes, collectively, the Notes). The Partnership’s obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to each Offer is conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver by the Partnership of a number of conditions, including the receipt by the Partnership of the net proceeds from one or more debt financing transactions on terms and in amounts reasonably satisfactory to the Partnership (the Financing Condition). No Offer is conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered or the consummation of any other Offer.
|
Notes
|
CUSIP Numbers
|
Principal Amount
|
Acceptance
|
Tender
|
Early Tender
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.750% notes due 2023
|
26885B AD2
|
$1,100,000,000
|
1
|
$1,042.50
|
$30
|
$1,072.50
|
4.000% notes due 2024
|
26885B AA8
0 Kommentare