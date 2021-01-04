 

Gentherm Appoints Steve Fletcher as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Medical Business

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Steve Fletcher has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Medical business.

In this position, Fletcher will lead Gentherm’s global Medical business. He will be responsible for profitable growth, developing and launching new products, and continuing to drive synergies with the Company’s Automotive product lines. Fletcher will report to Gentherm’s President and CEO Phil Eyler.

“I am excited that Steve is joining our executive management team. His extensive experience in the medical technology industry and strong leadership skills are exactly what Gentherm needs to propel profitable growth in our Medical business,” said Eyler. “Steve has a proven track record of achieving accelerated growth and transformation on a global scale. I am confident that he will expand our industry leadership through our advancements in patient temperature management solutions.”

Fletcher comes to Gentherm from C2 Sense, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off, where he was the Executive Vice President, Halo Diagnostics. In this role, he led the Company’s transition to Medical Diagnostics through the development of a COVID-19 point-of-care home diagnostics solution. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles as President and Chief Commercial Officer at Mologic Inc., President and Chief Operating Officer at GC America, and Vice President and General Manager, Water Analysis Instruments at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Fletcher began his career with 3M Corporation where he held positions of increasing responsibility.

Fletcher earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban and Economic Geography from the University of Victoria and a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He also holds a Six Sigma green belt from 3M Corporation.

Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

