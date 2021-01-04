Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Base Commerce, Expands Product Capabilities and Distribution Network

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Base Commerce, LLC (“Base”), a leading provider of integrated payment solutions.



The acquisition expands Nuvei’s product capabilities with a proprietary ACH processing platform, further diversifies its acquiring portfolio, enhances sponsor bank coverage, and enlarges the Company’s distribution network.