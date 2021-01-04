 

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Gregory P. Cosgrove, M.D., FCCP, as Vice President of Clinical Development, IPF

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the appointment of Gregory P. Cosgrove, M.D., FCCP, as Pliant’s Vice President of Clinical Development. Dr. Cosgrove brings over 20 years of pulmonary and critical care expertise in academic clinical research to Pliant and in this role, will lead the strategic execution of the company’s Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) clinical development program with its lead compound PLN-74809. PLN-74809 is a dual selective inhibitor of αvβ6/αvβ1, in clinical development for the treatment of IPF, primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

"Greg’s extensive scientific and clinical expertise in the area of pulmonary fibrosis, as well as his strong relationships within the research, clinical investigator, and patient communities, will be instrumental as we further implement the development strategy of our novel IPF program,” said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant Therapeutics. “I look forward to working with Greg and utilizing his broad experiences to enhance our clinical development efforts and support the progress of PLN-74809.”

Dr. Cosgrove most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting patients and identifying effective treatments and a cure for those living with pulmonary fibrosis. Concurrently, Dr. Cosgrove also held the roles of Associate Professor within the pulmonology divisions of the University of Colorado-Denver and National Jewish Health Departments of Medicine. Dr. Cosgrove has served as principal or sub investigator in more than 15 clinical trials evaluating IPF drug candidates, authored or contributed to over 70 publications and books in pulmonology research, and served as a reviewer for numerous scientific peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Cosgrove commented, “As a physician, researcher and advocate, I believe patients are a cornerstone to changing the landscape in pulmonary fibrosis. I am excited to join a team that shares my commitment to the patient and to advancing treatments for IPF and other fibrotic diseases.”

Dr. Cosgrove received his B.S., magna cum laude, from James Madison University with highest honors in chemistry and his M.D. from the Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Dr. Cosgrove completed his residency in internal medicine and post-doctoral fellowships at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center Denver and the National Jewish Medical and Research Center Denver, respectively.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. PLN-1474 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

