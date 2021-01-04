 

Canada Carbon Provides Corporate Update

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) is pleased to provide a corporate update.

In July 2020, The Commission de la Protection du Territoire Agricole du Québec (“CPTAQ”) delivered a conditional positive preliminary orientation for the Miller Project. As part of the review process, the CPTAQ allows 30 days following its orientation for interested parties to submit any additional information related to the Project. The CPTAQ extended the 30-day window to allow parties more time to review the Miller Project information. Any party can request a public meeting with the CPTAQ. The party will have up to 10 days prior to the meeting to provide the CPTAQ with the documents to be discussed during the public meeting. A final decision will be rendered following the public meeting. Canada Carbon has been informed that a public meeting for the CPTAQ will be held. Scheduling is currently taking place and it is anticipated that the meeting will be held via ZOOM in February or March 2021. 

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge (GSLR) commissioned three counter expertise studies which have been filed with the CPTAQ. The studies are regarding hydrogeology, agronomy and forestry. “We have forwarded copies of the studies to our experts, however, a preliminary review of the contents of the reports indicates that there are no issues of concern in the reports likely to lead to a reversal of CPTAQ’s preliminary orientation. We will study these reports carefully and reiterate our willingness to work with the municipality and its citizens in the realization of the Miller project. We hope to work in collaboration and discussion with GSLR to determine what further studies are necessary for the advancement of the project. Collaboration and the sharing of information will make it possible to optimize the project for the benefit of the municipality and the project partners, as agreed to by each of the parties.” said Valerie Pomerleau, Director of Public Affairs and Communications, newly appointed.

In October 2020, the Company announced that it had delivered on the initial order from Analytical Reference Materials International (“ARMI”), a subsidiary of LGC Standards Company (“LGC”), a global leader in the life sciences sector for the development of a Certified Reference Material (“CRM”). Once material is received by LGC  it must go through a lengthy certification process which includes testing of the material at 10 to 12 different labs. The results from the various labs are then statistically analyzed and the batch is then certified at which point it will become available for sale.

