 

Aton’s CEO Looks Forward to 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V: AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company) is pleased to share the thoughts of its President and CEO Mark Campbell on 2020, and the Company’s plans for 2021.

“The year 2020 has been a challenging one, to say the least, for the whole world as well as for Aton, and I for one am glad that it is in our rear view mirror! It was certainly a very frustrating year for our shareholders and employees, as so many issues arose due to COVID-19, which were simply out of our control. What 2021 brings has yet to be written, but whatever comes our way, Aton will be ready to face the challenges and maximize the positives. Three words symbolize Aton in 2020: resilience, flexibility and determination. The year brought positive developments, both for Aton and for Egypt, but it also brought some unexpected challenges. Instead of letting those challenges become distractions, we 'saddled up' and have focused on getting back to work as soon as possible in 2021. So unlike in past years where I could look back on events, 2020 saw almost no activity. I therefore intend to look forward to our plans for the New Year, which are what people want to know, as the disruptions brought about by COVID-19 have put us into a holding pattern for much of 2020.

“As I say, by in large, 2020 was a pretty uneventful year and I don’t want to dwell too much on it, but a few things do come to mind. Egypt hosted its first Mining Day at PDAC where a new gold bid round was announced, which has been pretty successful in spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19. In the end bids were attracted from such mining heavyweights as Barrick, B2 Gold, and Centamin along with junior exploration companies such as AKH Gold/Altus Strategies, Red Sea Resources, Lotus Gold and Nubian Mining, in addition to some local players, but we still have to wait for the announcement of the final results, and the formal award of exploration ground. 2020 was also a year of sadness for Aton, as we lost our good friend and director Giles Baynham, far too early. And we are concluding 2020 saying goodbye to our long serving CFO, Justin Blanchet, and welcoming our new CFO, Bennett Liu. So 2020 saw many changes and challenges that Aton has weathered, while applauding the successes in Egypt and moving its plans forward.

