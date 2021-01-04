 

Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021   

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in January:

  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021: A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger will be available on the company’s website at 6:00 a.m. ET.
  • Stern Investor Relations Corporate Access Event on Monday, January 11, 2021: A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger will be available on the company’s website at 7:00 a.m. ET.

All webcasts of presentations are available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentations, a replay of the webcasts will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta’s proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company’s lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the clinical trial, please see www.clinicaltrials.gov. The Company’s lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

Contacts:
Anup Marda
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cabalettabio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

 


Disclaimer

08.12.20
Cabaletta Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Landmark DesCAARTes Trial of DSG3-CAART for Treatment of Mucosal-Dominant Pemphigus Vulgaris