Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in January:



H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021: A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger will be available on the company’s website at 6:00 a.m. ET.

A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger will be available on the company’s website at 6:00 a.m. ET. Stern Investor Relations Corporate Access Event on Monday, January 11, 2021: A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger will be available on the company’s website at 7:00 a.m. ET.

All webcasts of presentations are available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentations, a replay of the webcasts will be available on the website for 90 days.