Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc has today, supported by a decision taken by the company's Board of Directors, divested 29,479 own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments for the earning periods 2016–2017, 2017–2018, 2018–2019 and other incentive programmes to a total of 21 persons. Following the divestment and the return of shares the company holds 83 893 own shares.

