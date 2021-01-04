 

Builders FirstSource Completes Combination with BMC Stock Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Creates the Nation’s Premier Supplier of Building Materials and Services

DALLAS and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “combined Company”) and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (“BMC”), today announced the completion of their all-stock merger transaction.

The close of the merger creates the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, with combined sales of approximately $11.7 billion as of the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. The combined Company will operate a leading network of approximately 550 distribution and manufacturing locations, with a presence in 40 states, including 44 of the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas, covering most of the nation’s fastest growing regions.

Under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement, BMC shareholders received a fixed exchange ratio of 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. The pre-closing Builders FirstSource shares remain outstanding and currently represent approximately 57% of the combined Company’s shares outstanding. The combined Company will operate under the name Builders FirstSource, Inc., and its shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “BLDR”. As a result of the completion of the merger, the common stock of BMC has been delisted for trading on the NASDAQ.

Chad Crow, Chief Executive Officer of Builders FirstSource, commented, “We are extremely excited to move forward as one company that is even better positioned to offer enhanced value for shareholders, customers, and team members. Uniting our complementary assets and leveraging our combined geographic presence provides us with an expanded base to deliver our best-in-class solutions as the residential recovery continues. Looking ahead, I am confident that Dave Flitman will do an outstanding job leading our combined Company to build upon our proven track record of innovation, financial discipline, and superior execution. I look forward to working closely with our team to ensure a seamless transition as we enter the next chapter of our remarkable growth story.”

Seite 1 von 4
Builders Firstsource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Builders FirstSource Completes Combination with BMC Stock Holdings Creates the Nation’s Premier Supplier of Building Materials and ServicesDALLAS and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “combined Company”) and BMC Stock Holdings, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe